Mariners' Ray through 6 no-hit innings vs Angels

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has retired 16 straight hitters through the end of the sixth Friday night. He's struck out nine, walked one and thrown 83 pitches.

Seattle's ace walked Mike Trout in the first inning, let Matt Duffy on via fielder's choice and then hit Luis Rengifo with a pitch. He got out of the inning on Max Stassi's groundout and hasn't allowed a runner since.