Mariners' Julio Rodríguez scratched from lineup vs Astros

The Mariners announced moments before first pitch that the 21-year-old would not play as Seattle tried for its 15th consecutive victory, which would match the franchise record set in 2001. Seattle did not immediately announce why Rodríguez was scratched.

Rodríguez was slated to hit leadoff and play center field in the Mariners’ first game back from the All-Star Break. Dylan Moore made the start in center instead.