Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win

Nation & World
By IAN HARRISON, Associated Press
6 minutes ago
Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 for a sweep of their AL wild-card series

It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history and baseball's largest comeback victory to clinch a postseason series. Next up for resilient Seattle is Houston in the AL Division Series.

Making the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2001, Seattle trailed 8-1 through five innings, but it tied it at 9 with four runs in the eighth.

With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper to center against All-Star closer Jordan Romano. Center fielder George Springer and shortstop Bo Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9.

It looked as if Bichette’s right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet before he was carted off the field.

The 33-year-old Springer, a four-time All-Star, encouraged the cheering crowd as he was driven off.

