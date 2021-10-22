Marine vet foils Arizona robbery by grabbing suspect's gun

Kicler sprang at the suspect, grabbed the gun and hit the suspect in the face with a bag of drinks.

Kilcer said he then held the suspect from behind at gunpoint as his two companions ran away.

“I guess I was just in the right place at the right time,’’ Kilcer said. “I was doing what needed to be done.”

The 14-year-old suspect was booked into the county Juvenile Justice Center on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The other two suspects were still being sought.