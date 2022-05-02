Marina Alex wins LPGA Tour's Palos Verdes Championship

Third-ranked Lydia Ko (70) and Megan Khang (68) tied for third at 8 under. Green shot her second straight 72 to drop into a tie for fifth at 7 under with Ryann O’Toole (68), Andrea Lee (69) and Annie Park (69).

Anna Davis, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner, closed with a 76 to finish 70th in her first LPGA Tour start. The 16-year-old is from Spring Valley east of San Diego. She received a sponsor exemption.

“It’s been a really fun experience, I would say,” Davis said. “Overall it’s been really fun. Super good experience, and it’s something I look forward to doing in my future. So, glad that I got to see a little sneak peek this week.”