Marilyn Manson's lawyer: Accuser consented to bodily fluids

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on Aug. 19, 2019.

According to police, Manson approached videographer Susan Fountain in the venue's stage pit area, put his face close to her camera and spit at her. He also is accused of blowing his nose on her arm and hands.