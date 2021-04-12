Marijuana growing equipment may have caused LA explosion

More than a dozen nearby homes were evacuated after the explosion Sunday night in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood and several sustained damage from debris, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters could smell natural gas in the air when they responded but did not find any flames, the department said. Authorities said on Monday that an inspection of the home and garage wreckage found evidence of a marijuana grow. They also said the explosion was not caused by a natural gas leak or a lab to extract THC, the psychoactive chemical that causes marijuana’s high.