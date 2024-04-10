Margot Robbie making ‘Monopoly’ movie and Blumhouse reviving ‘Blair Witch’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Margot Robbie has her sights on another toy. The " Barbie " producer and star is making a Monopoly movie, with Hasbro and Lionsgate behind it, the companies announced Wednesday at the CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas.

Robbie, and her production company LuckyChap, were the ones who got “Barbie” to the finish line after many years in development stagnation. The film topped the box office in 2023 with over $1.4 billion in ticket sales worldwide. And now they’ll bring that vision to the classic board game.