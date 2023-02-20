Mardi Gras parade shooting in New Orleans kills 1, wounds 4

The procession of marching bands, dance troupes and 32 elaborate floats draws thousands of locals and tourists each year. Performers and revelers had passed through the city's historic Garden District and were nearing the Central Business District when gunfire sent panicked onlookers running for cover.

Woodfork said the teenager who died was between the ages of 15 and 18, but wasn't immediately identified. The other four victims, the 4-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man and women ages 22 and 24, were treated and released from a hospital.

“This was an isolated incident,” Woodfork said. She and other city officials noted that the shooting marred what had largely been peaceful Carnival celebrations this year.

However, sporadic, sometimes fatal violence is a recurring problem during Mardi Gras parades. Woodfork noted previous problems in the area of Sunday's shooting. Two men died nearby when gunfire broke out during the Muses parade in 2015.

