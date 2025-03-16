March Madness: USC, UCLA, South Carolina and more all potential 1 seeds for women's NCAA Tournament

For the first time in a long time, there are at least a half-dozen teams that could win the women’s NCAA Tournament
South Carolina forward Sania Feagin celebrates after scoring against Texas during the second half during of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
1 hour ago
For the first time in a long time, there are at least a half-dozen teams across the country that could legitimately win the women's NCAA Tournament.

Defending champion South Carolina leads the way once again in March Madness. Unlike last season, when the Gamecocks finished off an undefeated season with a national title, this group has three losses heading into the NCAAs. One came early in the year to UCLA, which only lost twice this season — both to crosstown rival Southern California and star guard JuJu Watkins in the regular season. UCLA topped the Trojans for the Big Ten title.

Notre Dame, Texas and UConn also have a good shot at winning the national championship. South Carolina is a slight favorite over UConn to repeat, according to BetMGM Sportsbook going into the weekend.

All six teams' chances could come down to where they fall in the bracket that the NCAA will reveal Sunday night.

The path for all won't be easy: This year there’s more parity in the sport. This NCAA Tournament will be only the second one in the past 19 years to have no teams entering March Madness with zero or one loss. The other time was in 2022.

Payout time

For the first time in NCAA history, there will be a financial incentive for women's teams. They will finally paid for playing games in the NCAA Tournament just like the men have for years.

So-called performance units, which represent revenue, will be given to women’s teams for each win they get. A team that reaches the Final Four could bring its conference roughly $1.26 million over the next three years in financial performance rewards.

This comes a year after the women's championship game that saw South Carolina beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa do better TV ratings then the men's title game.

Tournament sites

The top 16 seeds in the 68-team field will host first- and second-round games, with the regional rounds being played at two neutral sites for the third straight year. Spokane, Washington, will host half of the Sweet 16 and Birmingham, Alabama, will host the other eight teams.

The Final Four will be played in Tampa, Florida, on April 4, and the championship game is two days later.

Tournament tidbits

One team that wasn't expected to make the field is Stanford, which would end the Cardinal's 36-year streak of playing in the NCAA Tournament. It would be the first time since 1987 that Stanford hasn't played in the NCAAs.

While that streak is likely to end, Tennessee will continue its NCAA Tournament run of appearing every year in the field since the first NCAA Tournament in 1982.

___

UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after making a basket while being fouled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in the finals of the Big East Conference tournament, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) plays against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UCLA guard Kiki Rice (1) drives the ball as Southern California guard Malia Samuels (10) works around a screen by Lauren Betts (51) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins, left, grabs a rebound from UCLA guard Londynn Jones (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Texas forward Madison Booker (35) is pressured by Mississippi State guard Eniya Russell (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo (3) gathers a loose ball ahead of Duke's Vanessa de Jesus (2) and Jordan Wood (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

