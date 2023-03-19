March Madness: Top-seeded SC moves on after topping USF

But Boston, the All-American and two-time Southeastern Conference player of the year, took things over in the second period.

Her inside basket put South Carolina ahead to stay 21-20 as it outscored the Bulls 21-13 in the period. And Boston wasn't just active offensively, she got after it on defense twice diving on the floor to chase free basketballs.

Late in the second quarter, the 6-foot-5 Boston stopped a drive by Maria Alvarez near the basket, then ran out to the sideline to double team Emma Johansson into a turnover.

The Gamecocks, outrebounded 10-9 the first 10 minutes, took control of the glass after that, finishing with a comfortable edge of 52-28.

South Florida made just five of its 28 shots the final 20 minutes and was held to its lowest point-total this season, 25 below its season's average.

Tsinkeke led the Bulls with 20 points. Fankam Mendjiadeu was held to just four points on 2-of-9 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

South Florida: It should be a different Bulls lineup with fifth-year senior Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu and Tsineke likely gone. Sammie Puisis, the Florida State transfer listed as a junior, can return and if she does, could become an even more dynamic scorer than she was this season. Carla Brito was a freshman starter and should play a bigger role next season.

South Carolina: Just another day at the NCAA Tournament office for the Gamecocks, who've been a near Sweet 16 lock under Dawn Staley the past decade of so. They've reached the round of 16 in 10 of past 11 tournaments, only missing in 2013. There was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19.

UP NEXT

South Carolina will face either fourth-seeded UCLA or fifth-seeded Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 next Saturday.

