March Madness descends on women's NCAA Tournament

It was a long time coming according to Florida State coach Sue Semrau, whose team lost to Missouri State in it.

“It’s been way too long that this hasn’t been part of the women’s tournament,” Semrau said. “It’s a learning process, but it was so vital.”

Two 14-seeds, Jackson State and UT Arlington vied to pull off the first wins ever in the women's tournament for that seed, holding leads in the fourth quarter before falling short.

Not all was crazy in the opening rounds. The No. 1 and 2 seeds all cruised to easy victories, winning by an average of nearly 38 points a game.

Here are a few other highlights from the first round of 64:

HOLD THAT TIGER!

The 11th-seeded Princeton Tigers won their second-ever NCAA tourney game by taking down sixth-seeded Kentucky. The Tigers have won 18 consecutive games and will try and advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time when they face Indiana on Monday night. Princeton was undefeated in 2015 heading into the NCAAs before beating Wisconsin-Green Bay in its NCAA opener, but fell to host Maryland in the second round. The Ivy League has one other victory in NCAA play — when Harvard pulled off the only win for a 16-seed by topping Stanford in 1998.

AID FOR UKRAINE

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer announced she'd donate $10 for every 3-pointer made in the tournament to Ukrainian aid efforts, and some of her coaching friends in both the men's and women's fields agreed to jump in as well, including Bruce Pearl and Dawn Staley. Staley hoped that coaches could use their platform to also raise money with each tournament rebound to help homelessness in places like Columbia, South Carolina, or Staley's hometown of Philadelphia.

A CONFERENCE SUPREME

It's been a great start to the tournament for the Big 12, which won its first five games. Baylor, Texas, Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State were all victorious. Oklahoma played later Saturday night.

