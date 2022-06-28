Marc Jacobs finds his Nietzsche at the NY Public Library

Models in white platform boots sported shiny looks like a glistening dress in cobalt blue with a matching kerchief tied at the neck. This and other ensembles came with long, elbow-length gloves. Intriguingly, there were some high-end surgical scrubs, like a lavender ensemble with drawstring pants and those long gloves, apparently ready for the operating room.

Sweaters in bright blues or pinks were huge and bulky, with giant sleeves slung around the waist or over the shoulders, voluminous enough to hide another human. The billowing garments soon gave way to more skin-baring ensembles like a long pink skirt with a tiny, sequined bikini top.

One striking look was a metallic tunic that resembled chainmail, paired with elbow-length black gloves and a kerchief in the same material. Then came the fancier stuff: long skirts in green or purple with shiny oversized puff sleeves, and a dramatic, billowing gown in neon green.

Jacobs was clearly having fun with both materials and shapes, and indeed he listed them in his show notes. Next to a column titled “Humans” (that would be the models, a list that included the Hadid sisters, Bella and Gigi) he revealed his materials — canvas, denim, foil, glass, leather, paint, paper, plaster (!), plastic, rubber and vinyl. Shapes included bikinis, blazers, cardigans, cargo pants — and scrubs, among other things.

The overarching theme seemed to be expressed in the show’s title: “Choice,” and even more so, creativity. “My sentiment is unwavering,” the designer wrote. “Creativity is essential to living.”

