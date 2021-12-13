Marathon talks to form next Dutch coalition near finish line

The deal, details of which were not yet released, was finally nailed down 271 days after the March 17 election — making it the longest coalition-building effort in Dutch history. It is now expected to reviewed by the four parties' parliamentary blocs before being sent to Parliament for debate.

The two officials steering the talks announced earlier that they were planning to send the blueprint, known as a coalition accord, to Parliament on Wednesday. Once lawmakers have debated the plan, the coalition formation process advances to the next stage — selecting ministers to make up the next Cabinet.