Mar-a-Lago special master case goes before appeals court

Though the investigation is centered on the possible mishandling of classified records, the Justice Department says it also regards the unclassified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago as relevant to the probe. That's because personal records were commingled together with classified documents, which prosecutors say could provide evidence of ownership or possession.

In court papers, the Justice Department has said the only purpose for which it's been able to use the unclassified documents so far has been to engage in a “prolonged dispute” with the Trump team about their categorization.

The special master process has been playing out alongside an ongoing criminal investigation into the retention of the documents and possible obstruction.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last week named a veteran prosecutor, Jack Smith, to serve as special counsel and oversee the Mar-a-Lago investigation and key aspects of a separate probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP