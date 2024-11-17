Maple Leafs' Reaves gets 5-game suspension and fine for illegal check to the head of Oilers' Nurse

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ryan Reaves (75) collides with Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ryan Reaves (75) collides with Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

Reaves also was fined $35,156.25, the NHL’s Department of Safety announced Sunday.

The incident took place at 2:38 of the second period in Toronto’s 4-3 overtime win on Saturday.

Nurse had the puck along the end boards in his own zone when Reaves came in and hit him high.

Nurse’s helmet almost came off and he had blood on his face. The 29-year-old looked to be in a daze as he struggled to get up and was immediately given medical attention before exiting the game.

Reaves was assessed a match penalty for the hit.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) lays on the ice after colliding with Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) is attended to by medical personnel and teammates after colliding with Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ryan Reaves (75) collides with Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
More logging is proposed to help curb wildfires in the US Pacific...
2
3 hurt when small plane crashes near Southern California dragstrip...
3
Richardson's late TD run leads Colts to a 28-27 victory over Rodgers...
4
Rafael Campos goes from new father to first-time PGA Tour winner with a...
5
The Dallas Wings win the WNBA draft lottery, earning the No. 1 pick...