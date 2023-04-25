Maple Leafs rally, top Lightning in OT for 3-1 series lead

It was 2-0 after one period, and Toronto was fortunate the deficit wasn't bigger.

Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov stopped Brandon Hagel's penalty shot a little less than eight minutes into the game, but the Lightning's persistence paid off when Killorn — and then, Sergachev — scored their first goals of the series off perfect feeds from Nikita Kucherov.

In both cases, Samsonov was positioned to defend a possible shot from Kucherov when the Lightning star instead delivered the puck to Killorn and Sergachev from the right circle.

Killorn scored his first goal on a power play. His second came from on a shot from the left circle that beat Samsonov to the far post for a three-goal lead.

Samsonov stopped 27 shots.

TOUGH POINT

Tampa Bay's Brayden Point was in the lineup Monday night after tumbling head-first into the boards while battling for a loose puck with Toronto's Morgan Rielly. Rielly initially was assessed a five-minute major penalty for boarding, however the call was eventually overturned. The hit sparked several skirmishes, including separate fights pitting Steven Stamkos against Auston Matthews and Kucherov against Ryan O'Reilly. Point returned six minutes later and finished the game. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said earlier that the high-scoring center would be a game-time decision. Point had an assist on Sergachev's goal, which put Tampa Bay up 2-0 in the first period.

