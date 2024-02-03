Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner shine in NHL All-Star 3-on-3 on home ice in Toronto

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner of the Maple Leafs shined in the NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament on home ice in Toronto

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
54 minutes ago
X

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner of the Maple Leafs shined in the NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament on home ice in Toronto on Saturday.

Matthews scored twice, including the game-winner, and had an assist and Marner added a goal to beat reigning MVP Connor McDavid’s team 7-4 in the final. Members of Team Matthews split $1 million as the reward for winning the final event of a new-look All-Star Weekend, which featured the return of the popular player draft and a redesigned skills competition.

“In front of the home town fans, we wanted to give them a show,” Marner said.

Toronto's face of the franchise, Matthews was named All-Star MVP surrounded by thousands of cheering Leafs fans. Matthews, Marner and fellow Leafs players William Nylander and Morgan Rielly were teammates again at All-Star Weekend.

The success of the Leafs quartet came a day after McDavid stole the show by winning the skills competition he played a big role in altering.

McDavid's team erased a late deficit to advance to the final, scoring two goals in the final 32 seconds to beat Nathan MacKinnon and Co. Matthews' beat Quinn Hughes' team 6-5 in a shootout in the other semifinal.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Penn Museum buries the bones of 19 Black Philadelphians, causing a...
2
What to know about the US strikes in Iraq and Syria and its attacks...
3
1 icon, 6 shoes, $8 million: An auction of Michael Jordan's...
4
US, Britain strike Yemen's Houthis in a new wave, retaliating for...
5
How a small Texas city landed in the spotlight during the state-federal...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top