Maple Leafs advance to the 2nd round of NHL playoffs by eliminating Senators 4-2 in Game 6

Max Pacioretty scored a tiebreaking goal with less than six minutes remaining in the third period, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a series-clinching 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night in Game 6 of the first-round matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander, right, and Matthew Knies (23) celebrate as Auston Matthews (not shown) scores against Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period of Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander, right, and Matthew Knies (23) celebrate as Auston Matthews (not shown) scores against Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period of Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nation & World
22 minutes ago
X

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored a tiebreaking goal with less than six minutes remaining in the third period, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a series-clinching 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night in Game 6 of the first-round matchup.

William Nylander had two goals, including an empty-net score in the final seconds, and an assist, and Auston Matthews added a power-play goal in the first period for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz made 20 saves

Brady Tkachuk and David Perron scored for Ottawa. Thomas Chabot had two assists and Linus Ullmark made 19 saves.

The Maple Leafs advance to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Panthers advanced by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in their first-round series.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) makes a save against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL playoff hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) scores against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) during the second period of Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ottawa Senators' Michael Amadio, right, is knocked off his skates after a hit into the boards by Toronto Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit (2) during the second period of Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle (18) shoots against Toronto Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton (24) and Steven Lorentz (18) during the second period of Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
At least 9 dead in drone strikes after US and Ukraine sign minerals...
2
May Day demonstrations in US and around the globe protest Trump agenda
3
Singapore's long-ruling party seeks stronger election victory in test...
4
Trump threatens sanctions against buyers of Iranian oil after US-Iran...
5
Justice Department sues Hawaii, Michigan, Vermont and New York over...