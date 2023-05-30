Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules

The Second District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles ruled 2-1 to reverse Newsom's decision, writing there is “no evidence to support the Governor's conclusions" about Van Houten's fitness for parole.

“The Governor’s refusal to accept Van Houten’s explanation amounts to unsupported intuition,” the judges wrote.

Nancy Tetreault, Van Houten’s attorney, said she expects Bonta to ask the state Supreme Court to review the lower court’s decision, a process that could take years.

In addition, Bonta will likely request a stay of the appellate court’s ruling, Tetreault said. The high court could order Van Houten'S release while it decides on whether to grant the stay.

“I will, of course, vigorously oppose any stay,” Tetrault said. “And they could let her out during that process.”

