Man's body found in Serbia as Balkans struggles with floods

The body was recovered in Novi Pazar, where two men were swept away by the swollen waters of the Raska river on Thursday. Authorities said river levels dropped on Friday.

Heavy rainfall also has triggered landslides that cut off roads and a rail line connecting Serbia to neighboring Montenegro. Railway authorities said passengers will be transferred by buses for one part of their route.

Floods were also reported Friday in parts of Kosovo, where the Ibar river and other, smaller rivers and streams overflowed, endangering homes and cutting off local roads. Some areas in both Kosovo and southern Serbia were also left without drinking water.

Bosnian authorities said that after several days of flood alerts they expect the situation to calm as rains were succeeded by snowfall on Friday that also blanketed the capital, Sarajevo, along with Serbia's capital Belgrade and other regional cities for the first time this winter.

Credit: Marjan Vucetic Credit: Marjan Vucetic

Credit: Marjan Vucetic Credit: Marjan Vucetic

Credit: Marjan Vucetic Credit: Marjan Vucetic

Credit: Bojan Slavkovic Credit: Bojan Slavkovic

Credit: Bojan Slavkovic Credit: Bojan Slavkovic

Credit: Bojan Slavkovic Credit: Bojan Slavkovic

Credit: Bojan Slavkovic Credit: Bojan Slavkovic

Credit: Bojan Slavkovic Credit: Bojan Slavkovic