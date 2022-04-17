Manoah wins second straight start, Blue Jays beat A's 4-3

Oakland went 5-5 on a season-opening 10-game road trip to Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and Toronto. The Athletics play 13 of their next 15 at home.

Gurriel went 2 for 3 with an RBI. He had a sacrifice fly in the first, doubled and scored in the third, then singled and scored from first base in the fifth on a two-base throwing error by Athletics shortstop Kevin Smith.

Making the second start of his career, Oakland right-hander Adam Oller (0-1) allowed three runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. Oller walked three and struck out three, twice fanning major league home run leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who finished 0 for 4.

Toronto’s Santiago Espinal hit an RBI single in the second and former Oakland star Matt Chapman drove in the third Blue Jays run with a two-out single in the third.

Oakland’s Sean Murphy hit a sacrifice fly off Manoah in the fifth and Seth Brown cut it to 4-3 with a sacrifice fly off Cimber in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Brown stayed in the game after making a diving play in right field in the second.

Blue Jays: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (left forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list after undergoing an MRI. Ryu felt sore after pitching four innings Saturday. Toronto activated LHP Ryan Borucki (right hamstring) off the IL.

HOME AND READY

Athletics RHP Frankie Montas did not accompany the team to Toronto because of a visa issue. Instead, manager Mark Kotsay said Montas returned to Oakland to prepare for his start in Monday’s home opener.

STEPPING AWAY

Blue Jays TV announcer Buck Martinez released a statement Sunday saying he is stepping away from his duties effective Monday to undergo cancer treatment. Martinez, 73, is a former Blue Jays catcher and manager who also played for Kansas City and Milwaukee in a 17-year big league career. He managed Team USA at the 2006 World Baseball Classic.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Montas (1-1, 4.76) starts Monday as Oakland opens its home schedule with four against Baltmore. Baltimore has not named a starter.

Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.40) starts Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Boston. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 4.50) starts for the Red Sox.

