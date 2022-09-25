Manny Machado hits 31st homer, Padres beat Rockies, 13-6

The Padres scored three runs in the first inning and four more in the third on Cronenworth’s two-run triple and a 433-foot two-run homer by Myers that made it 7-1.

All seven runs were charged to Kyle Freeland (9-11), who lasted just 2 2/3 innings.

Colorado chipped away at the lead, getting a homer from McMahon leading off its half of the third, his 19th, two more on a single by Bouchard in the fourth and Charlie Blackmon’s RBI single in the fifth.

Machado’s homer, a three-run shot off Alex Colomé, gave him 31 for the season and 100 RBIs. It is the second straight year and third time he has driven in 100 runs or more.

Drury followed with his 28th and Austin Nola had an RBI double later in the inning.

HEAD COUNT

The announced attendance at Coors Field on Sunday was 40,508 to bring the Rockies’ 2022 total to 2,597,428 for the home schedule. Colorado drew 2,993,244 to the ballpark in 2019, which was the last season without COVID-19 restrictions.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Blake Snell (8-9, 3.62) opens a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Snell struck out 13 and no-hit St. Louis for 6 2/3 innings in his last start.

Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez (8-12, 5.15) faces RHP Logan Webb (14-9, 2.39) in the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco on Tuesday night.

