Manfred says Rays, A's need new ballpark deals soon

The Athletics have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season. The A's have proposed a new ballpark at Howard Terminal and are working with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to gain the necessary approvals.

“There is really significant activity in Oakland. The political process has moved along significantly," Manfred said. “I met with Mayor Schaaf last week. She has done a really good job at moving the process forward in Oakland. But as you all know, California political processes are their own sort of animal. There’s work to do on the Oakland side. I think the A’s prudently have continued to pursue the Las Vegas alternative. We like Las Vegas as a market. Again, it’s in the same category as Tampa. We need a solution in both those markets and the time has come for that solution.”

Oakland has averaged a major league-low of 8,283 fans this season and the Rays are 25th at 13,740, also ahead of Miami, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Combined Shape Caption Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to reporters following an owners' meeting at MLB headquarters in New York, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to reporters following an owners' meeting at MLB headquarters in New York, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

