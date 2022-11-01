Manfred: Runner on 2nd in extras rule could stick around

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said modern bullpen use caused him to favor the rule.

“You’re not going to get in a 17-, 18-inning game. The chances are slim. So that helps you with roster juggling and things like that," he said. “You’re really stringent on pitch counts for your starters and typically they’re lower now than they were even 10 years ago.

"So when you get into one of those 17-, 18-inning games, you’re going through pretty much everybody out of your bullpen, and then you've got to start making player moves. And when guys have to be down 15 days and you just sent down three or four of your pitchers, you can’t bring ’em back, then guys are coming off the roster to fill in, and you don’t want that.”

There were 216 extra-inning games in the third season of the pandemic rule of placing an automatic runner on second base in each extra frame, down from 233 last year and 78 during the shortened 2020 season. The longest game this year was Cleveland's 7-6, 15-inning win over Minnesota in the second game of a doubleheader on Sept. 17. That was one inning shy of the longest in the three seasons of the rule, the Los Angeles Dodgers' 16-inning win at San Diego on Aug. 25, 2021.

Extending the rule change requires an agreement with the players' association.

“That’s a decision for the players to make,” union head Tony Clark said Friday before the Series opener. “That’ll be one of the things that we've got to talk to the guys about.”

