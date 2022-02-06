Mané beats Salah as Senegal wins its 1st African Cup

“We are proud,” said Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was also crucial to the cause by saving a penalty in the shootout. “We never won before. We worked really hard to win this trophy and today we won as a group, as a country and that’s why I’m super proud.”

The final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde was billed as a battle between Liverpool stars Mané and Salah, who were both searching for their first major title with their country.

But it never reached the heights of a classic final despite the presence of the two superstars.

That was even after the final started with drama when Senegal won a penalty inside the opening five minutes for Mohamed Abdelmonem's foul on Saliou Ciss.

When it became clear that Mané was going to take the penalty, Salah went over to his goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal to give him some advice while covering his mouth with his hand. That appeared to irritate Mané, who interrupted their conversation and pointed with his hand toward the right corner of the goal.

In the end, Mané blasted the seventh-minute penalty straight down the middle and Abou Gabal blocked it.

Senegal continued in that vein to miss a series of other chances in normal time and extra time, with Abou Gabal starring as Egypt's last line.

Salah had two shots on goal in the first half, the second a powerful drive that was heading for the top corner before Mendy got hands to it. But Salah drifted out of the game from the second half of normal time as fatigue clearly caught up with Egypt.

All three of Egypt's knockout games before the final also went to extra time, and two of them to penalties, and they seemed to be playing for another shootout in a bid to win a record-extending eighth African title.

Egypt won those shootouts in the last 16 and the semifinals without missing to get to the final, but failed with two penalties in Sunday's shootout.

Defender Abdelmonem completed his miserable final with Egypt's first miss, with his penalty cannoning off the post. Senegal's Bouna Sarr had the next penalty saved by Abou Gabal.

But Mohanad Lasheen had Egypt’s fourth penalty saved by Mendy, leaving Mané to win it and Salah to drop his head and start wiping away tears with his shirt. Salah has now lost two African Cup finals after Egypt couldn’t hold onto a 1-0 lead and lost 2-1 to Cameroon in 2017.

Mané had said before the tournament that he would give up everything he's won at club level to lift an African Cup with Senegal. He was so eager to get his hands on the trophy that he had to be ushered away from it when players were being given their medals.

Mané had to wait for Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly to walk up to the VIP area of the stadium to be formally presented with the trophy in the presence of Cameroon President Paul Biya, African soccer confederation president Patrice Motsepe and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Koulibaly walked slowly back to the field and his teammates with the trophy, savoring every second as Senegal finally rid itself of the label of being the best team to never win an African Cup.

The result was also special for Senegal coach Aliou Cissé, who was the team's captain and missed the decisive penalty in a shootout when Senegal lost the 2002 final against Cameroon. Cissé was also coach for the 2019 disappointment.

His players grabbed hold of him at the end and threw him in the air.

Caption Egypt's Mohamed Salah, with teammates react after loosing the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Senegal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Senegal's Sadio Mane, top left, and teammates celebrate after scoring the winning penalty at the end of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Senegal's players celebrate at the end of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Senegal's Sadio Mane, right, controls the ball away from Egypt's Hamdi Fathi during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Egypt's Mohamed Salah, right, controls the ball as Senegal's Abdou Diallo defends during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Senegal's Sadio Mane gestures prior to the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Referee Victor Gomes, left, discusses with Egypt's Mohamed Salah, right, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Egypt's Mohamed Salah, left, is challenged by Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cameroon's president Paul Biya, right, with his wife Chantal Biya attend the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Senegal's head coach Aliou Cissé gives instructions during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal, left, saves a goal attempt by Senegal's Sadio Mane during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Senegal's players celebrate at the end of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Senegal's Cheikhou Kouyate kisses trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Senegal's players celebrate after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match against Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Senegal's players celebrate with Senegal's head coach Aliou Cisse after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Egyptian players react after the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Senegal fans in Dakar celebrate their team's victory against Egypt in the African Cup of Nations soccer final played in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) Credit: Sylvain Cherkaoui