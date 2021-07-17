Mandaloun takes controversial Haskell at Monmouth on DQ.

Roughly halfway down the stretch, Hot Rod Charlie and jockey Flavien Prat veered to the left and Midnight Bourbon was closed off, The colt, the Preakness runner-up, clipped heels with Hot Rod Charlie and went down.

Mandaloun and Hot Rod Charlie waged a furious head-bobbling battle to the wire and Hot Rod Charlie finished a nose in front.

Mandaloun paid $8.20, $4 and $3.20 as the 3-1 second choice. Following Sea was elevated to second and paid $5 and $3.80, while Antigravity was $7.80 to show.

The winning time was 1:47.38.

In additon to the Haskell, the card also included four other Graded stakes races, and jockey Joel Rosario dominated the three Grade 3 stakes.

The 36-year-old native of the Dominican Republic won the Matchmaker Stakes on the turf with Chad Brown's Great Island ($10.80). He captured $300,000 Monmouth Cup with Dr Post ($7.20) and the $250,000 Molly Pitcher Cup with Graceful Princess ($31), both trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher.

Brown also won a Grade 1 stakes when Tribhuvan scored a front-running victory in the $500,000 United Nations Stakes on the turf.

For the second straight year highly regarded Arklow finished off the board. The 7-year-old horse took a bad step on the backstretch and almost fell before recovering.

