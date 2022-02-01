Manchin, key Dem, says Build Back Better bill is 'dead'

Manchin, D-W.Va., said in December that he couldn't support the version of the legislation as written. That essentially doomed the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure that had already passed the House because his party must have Manchin's vote in the 50-50 Senate.

“What Build Back Better bill?" Manchin said Tuesday, using the legislation's name, when reporters asked about it. “There is no, I mean, I don't know what you're all talking about." Asked if he'd had any talks about it, he added, “No, no, no no. It's dead."