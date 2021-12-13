Manchin hits Dems' $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden

Earlier Monday, Manchin told reporters he wants leaders to choose their “highest priorities” in the package, make them all last for a full 10 years instead of just several and squeeze all that into a measure costing less than $2 trillion. The legislation limits many of Democrats' priorities to just a few years to limit the measure's 10-year price tag.

With the current bill emerging from more than seven months of often bitter negotiations among Democrats, reconfiguring it that dramatically seems all but impossible at this point.

In his first public comments since a pair of government reports were issued last week, Manchin said one showing that inflation is rising at an annual rate of 6.8%, the most in four decades, was "alarming."

He also expressed dismay at a Republican-requested analysis that said the legislation would add an additional $3 trillion to federal deficits if all its programs were made permanent. Democrats have derided that report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office as ridiculous since they say they would find ways to pay for any extensions of the bill's programs.

Before speaking to Manchin, Biden told reporters at the White House that when he talks to lawmakers, he tries to “convince them that what I’m proposing makes sense and is not inconsistent with what they believe."

Other unresolved issues about the bill include whether the chamber's parliamentarian will rule that several provisions, including one helping migrants stay in the U.S., should be removed because they violate Senate rules.

The House approved its version of the legislation last month.

One reason for Democrats' urgency is that unless the measure is approved by Dec. 28, the IRS won’t have time to prepare checks due Jan. 15 to millions of families that receive the child tax credit, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has said.

___

AP congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Caption Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office after speaking with President Joe Biden about his long-stalled domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Manchin is a pivotal Democratic vote on passage of the president's top legislative priority. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Caption Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office after speaking with President Joe Biden about his long-stalled domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Manchin is a pivotal Democratic vote on passage of the president's top legislative priority. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Caption Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office after speaking with President Joe Biden about his long-stalled domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Manchin is a pivotal Democratic vote on passage of the president's top legislative priority. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Caption Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office after speaking with President Joe Biden about his long-stalled domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Manchin is a pivotal Democratic vote on passage of the president's top legislative priority. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite