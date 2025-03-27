Manager Carlos Mendoza among those eagerly anticipating Juan Soto's New York Mets debut

Soto was set to bat second and play right field in his first game with the Mets on Thursday against the Houston Astros after signing a blockbuster 15-year, $765 million contract this offseason.

Soto, who played for the Yankees last season, joins the Mets as they chase their first World Series title since 1986.

“He’s an elite player,” Mendoza said. “I’m excited how he fit in right away since the first couple of days when he showed up in spring training. You’ve got to give guys in here a lot of credit because they made him feel like home... right away.”

“He’s a special player, but he’s also understanding that he’s human and he’s gonna struggle at times,” Mendoza continued. “But I’m excited to watch him day in and day out.”

The 26-year-old Soto hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBIs last year and won a Silver Slugger Award for a fifth straight season.

Soto is a career .285 hitter with 201 home runs and 592 RBIs in seven major league seasons where he also played for the Nationals and the Padres.

