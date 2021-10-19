Manager Aaron Boone re-signed by Yankees to 3-year contract

New York was Major League Baseball’s streakiest team this season, with winning runs of 13, seven and six games, and two each of five and four, but also skids of seven, five and four of four.

Even after in-season moves to add Rougned Odor, Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, Yankees left-handed batters were last in the majors with a .207 batting average, 26th in home runs with 53 and 28th in RBIs with 148. Their righties hit .249 with 169 homers and 518 RBIs.

Boone, 48, was an ESPN broadcaster and had never managed when he was hired by the Yankees. He was among six people interviewed for the job and won out over Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, former Cleveland and Seattle manager Eric Wedge, San Francisco bench coach Hensley Meulens, Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward and former Yankees outfielder Carlos Beltrán.

Boone was a big league third baseman from 1997-2009 and an All-Star in 2003, when New York acquired him from the Reds at the trade deadline. His 11th-inning home run off Boston’s Tim Wakefield won Game 7 of the AL Championship Series for the Yankees against Boston.

Boone’s grandfather, Ray, was a two-time All-Star infielder from 1948-60. His father, Bob, was a four-time All-Star catcher from 1972-90, then managed Kansas City from 1995-97 and Cincinnati from 2001-03. His brother, Bret, was a three-time All-Star second baseman in a big league career from 1992-2005.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone responds to a question during a news conference at the American League Wild Card Workout Day at Fenway Park, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, before Tuesday's American League Wild Card game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm

Caption New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone listens to a question during a news conference at the American League Wild Card Workout Day at Fenway Park, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, before Tuesday's American League Wild Card game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm