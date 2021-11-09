Man with knife threatens passers-by in Norway, is shot dead

The man managed to open the car door, police spokesman Torgeir Brenden said.

He said “several shots” were fired at the man but did not specify whether it was the police officers in the car who opened fire. Brenden said the perpetrator was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Norwegian media said up to six shots were heard, citing witnesses. Brekke could not give detailed information, saying the Norwegian Bureau for the Investigation of Police Affairs is probing the events — which is customary in Norway when police officers use firearms.

“To my knowledge, there are no other injured,” Brekke, the police chief, said.

Last month a man armed with a bow and arrow and a knife killed five people in a small town southwest of Oslo.