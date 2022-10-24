Man who stormed Capitol with dad gets 2 years in prison

An email seeking comment was sent on Monday to an attorney for Hunter Seefried, who had asked for probation and home detention instead of prison time.

His lawyer wrote in court papers that his client only went to the Capitol that day because his father pushed him to join. He noted that his client carried no weapons and didn't hurt or threaten anyone.

“January 6th is a day that is forever etched in his mind and one he wishes he could relive so that he could set things right,” defense attorney Edson Bostic wrote.

Kevin Seefried is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

Both men were convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding, the joint session of Congress for certifying the Electoral College that day.

The judge also convicted the Seefrieds of misdemeanor charges that they engaged in disorderly conduct and illegally demonstrated inside the building. But he acquitted Hunter Seefried of other misdemeanor charges.

They are among about 900 people who have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack. More than 420 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor offenses.

Roughly 300 Capitol riot defendants have been sentenced, with sentences ranging from probation to 10 years behind bars.