Man who stabbed Asian American charged with attempted murder

Taylor was taken to a local hospital, where she is recovering, Boudin said.

The attack comes amid a wave of assaults against Asian Americans in San Francisco and across the country since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.

“We are devastated by this recent, horrific attack. We stand with the AAPI community and the vulnerable elderly community which, around the nation, have faced too many tragic incidents like this one over the past year,” Boudin said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Cauich was convicted of three separate felony burglary charges and sentenced to jail time and probation, along with other conditions. He was again arrested in May for burglary, and prosecutors filed new felony charges and sought his detention, Boudin said.

"The District Attorney’s request to detain Mr. Cauich was denied by the court and he was released on an ankle monitor," he said.