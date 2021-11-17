Man who shot Arbery testifies: 'He had my gun. He struck me'

Eventually, McMichael stopped his truck and got out. That was when he said Arbery came running toward him and grabbed his gun.

Defense attorney Jason Sheffield asked Travis what he’s thinking at that moment.

“I was thinking of my son," he said, choking up a bit. "It sounds weird, but that’s the first thing that hit me.”

“What did you do?” Sheffield asked.

“I shot,” McMichael said.

Bryan told police that he tried to run Arbery off the road and then recorded cellphone video as McMichael fired three shotgun blasts before Arbery fell facedown in the street.

Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, argued Wednesday that Bryan never intended to harm Arbery and never tried to hide his involvement in the pursuit. He noted that Bryan openly shared his cellphone video — the key piece of evidence in the case — with police officers at the scene.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar because security cameras had recorded him several times in the unfinished house on their street.

The defense began its case after Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley denied a request from defense attorneys to ban prominent civil rights leaders and other high-profile visitors from the courtroom and require instead that they view the trial on a video screen in another room that has been set up for additional spectators as part of COVID-19 precautions.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson sat with Arbery's parents in the back row of the courtroom Wednesday for the second time this week. Attorneys for the defendants have said Jackson's presence and that of others who have spoken out in support of convictions in the case could unfairly influence the jury.

“They represent part of a national conversation” on racial injustice that has advocated for “conviction of the defendants,” said Jason Sheffield, an attorney McMichael. “And for that reason I do not think they should be present in the courtroom.”

In an interview outside the courthouse, Jackson said that by bringing up the issue of his attendance and that of other Black pastors who have supported the Arberys, the defense attorneys are “looking for a diversion.”

“They don't want a trial,” he said. “They want a mistrial.”

The trial is taking place before a disproportionately white jury at the Glynn County courthouse in the port city of Brunswick.

Arbery, 25, had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles when he was killed.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said: “Mr. Travis McMichael killed my son all on assumptions. He didn’t know where Ahmaud was coming from or what Ahmaud had done. He just took actions into his own hands.”

Caption Travis McMichael speaks from the witness stand during his trial Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, are charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption Travis McMichael reacts to question during his testimony in the trial of he and his father Greg McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center right, puts his arm around Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus, in a news conference during a break of the trial of three men charged with killing Arbery taking place at the Glynn County courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. A judge denied a defense attorney's request to kick Jackson out of the courtroom. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) Credit: Jeffrey Collins Credit: Jeffrey Collins

