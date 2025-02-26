Man who said he was upset with Musk and Trump charged with threatening to burn down xAI facility

A police officer in Ashland City, located northwest of Nashville, said he received a call from a friend of Early's who was concerned after Early said he wanted to burn down one of Musk's data centers because he was upset with the tech billionaire and Trump, the affidavit says.

The caller advised that Early said he intended to use thermite and had already begun buying the material to make the compound, which causes intense heat.

The officer went to Early's home and asked him what he was thinking of burning down, the affidavit says. Early said Musk had an “AI factory” in Memphis. Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, operates a supercomputer in Memphis, located about 200 miles (321 kilometers) west of Ashland City.

Early told the officer that he was no longer thinking about going through with the idea “and that he had good friends that had talked him out of it,” the affidavit says.

“The Defendant admitted that he had gotten too wrapped up in politics and had went ‘too far down the deep end,’” the affidavit says.

Early told the officer that he felt he “had to do something” and was “ashamed of himself to get so carried away,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit does not say what exactly Early was upset about. Early told the officer that he had thrown the material away.

Musk, through the Department of Government Efficiency, has been working to cut the size of the federal government under Trump's administration. Those cuts include layoffs of government workers.