Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past

Gonzalez was a “die-hard" New York Yankees fan and an Army veteran who served in Iraq and joined the police force in 2018, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said Wednesday. Lanz died after being shot at the scene, officials said.

The attack temporarily placed the U.S. military headquarters on lockdown and rattled the nerves of a region already primed to be on high alert for violence and potential intruders outside federal government buildings, particularly after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said flags at the Pentagon would be flown at half-staff while the White House saluted Gonzalez as having “lost his life protecting those who protect the nation.”

Investigators were examining Lanz’s background, including his criminal history, jail records, financial information and any online accounts, in search of a motive, a law enforcement official said.

It remained unclear why Lanz picked the Pentagon area for violence. Lanz had enlisted in the Marine Corps in October 2012 but was “administratively separated” less than a month later and never earned the title Marine, the Corps said.

One episode of likely interest to investigators is an April arrest in Cobb County, Georgia, in which Lanz was accused of breaking into Brent's home in the Atlanta suburb of Acworth in the middle of the night with a crowbar.

He was recorded on video by the security system roaming the house for 13 minutes, turning on all the lights and leaving what were described as “inappropriate photographs and notes.” He left without taking anything, according to arrest reports and court filings.

After the homeowner provided the video to law enforcement, Lanz was arrested and booked on charges of burglary and trespassing charges. When informed he was being charged, Lanz objected to the arresting officer, saying, “but I didn’t take anything,” according to the arrest report. He then went on to make statements to a police officer about how planes had been flying over the neighborhood and tracking his cellphone.

As he was being processed at the county jail, Lanz, who was listed as 6 feet, 3 inches (1.9 meters) tall and roughly 190 pounds (86 kilograms), is alleged to have attacked two sheriff’s deputies in the intake area without provocation, including one who sustained a chipped bone and torn ligament in her knee. After he was restrained, Lanz reportedly accused the officers of being “gay” for teaming up on him and asked to be uncuffed so he could fight them one-on-one.

A judge reduced his bond in May to $30,000 and released him, imposing some conditions, including that he not take illegal drugs and that he undergo a mental health evaluation. The charges against him are still listed as pending. A spokesperson for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Lanz had been held at the agency’s detention center but referred all other questions to the FBI.

An attorney who represented Lanz in the Georgia cases didn’t immediately respond to a phone message and email seeking comment. Messages left with family members at Lanz’s home in Acworth were not immediately returned.

The April break-in was the culmination of a harassment campaign that involved sexually explicit and “vaguely threatening” messages that Lanz was caught on surveillance camera slipping into the mailbox of the neighboring home where Brent and his then-fiancee lived, Brent said. The harassment briefly stopped after the police, presented with the video footage, confronted Lanz with a warning, Brent said.

But it later resumed, including in the form of a cardboard sign that was duct-taped on Brent's front door and said, cryptically, on one side: “I'm done wondering for real" and “Wut is the point of that” on the other.

By the time of the break-in, Brent said, he was so unnerved that he had taken to sleeping at his sister's house. One day, around 4 a.m., he was alerted that the alarm company had reported a break-in at his home. He pulled up the video camera on his phone, “and I was like, oh, it's Austin.”

He said that Lanz had broken into the home with a sledgehammer and, though it is not mentioned in the police report, was also carrying a handgun.

Brent and his former fiancee, Eliza Wells, said they were frustrated with the criminal justice system, which they say failed to initially take the harassment claims with appropriate seriousness and then permitted him to be out on bond.

Brent said he learned from a prosecutor that Lanz's lawyer was seeking a bond modification that would permit him to travel to the Washington, D.C., area to work with his father, who did not return messages seeking comment.

“It just causes me to wonder what could have been done differently to help Austin, mentally, and give him practical tools and resources if he needed, instead of just letting him out on bail and allowing him to travel out of state, and that sort of stuff,” Wells said.

___

Associated Press writers Colleen Long in Washington and Lolita C. Baldor, Matthew Barakat and Sagar Meghani in Arlington, Va., contributed to this report.

This April 2021 image provided by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office shows a booking photo of Austin Williams Lanz. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, a Pentagon police officer died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. The suspect was identified by multiple law enforcement officials as Austin William Lanz, 27, of Georgia. (Cobb County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police are looking at a scene and items are seen on the ground near a Metrobus outside the Pentagon Metro area, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Pentagon in Washington. A Pentagon police officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit station outside the building. That's according to law enforcement officials. The Pentagon officer was stabbed and later died, according to officials who were not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

A police officer looks at a vehicle outside the Pentagon, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Washington. Gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was placed on lockdown. The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

A Pentagon Police officer is seen outside the Pentagon, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station. Two people familiar with the shooting, which occurred on a Metro bus platform at the Pentagon, said at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Emergency vehicles are seen outside the Pentagon Metro area Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Emergency vehicles are seen outside the Pentagon Metro area Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Rescue vehicles are seen outside the Pentagon Metro area, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station. Two people familiar with the shooting, which occurred on a Metro bus platform at the Pentagon, said at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks at a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Officials say a Pentagon officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit station outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Pentagon Police Chief Woodrow Kusse speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Officials say a Pentagon officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit station outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik