Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest

Rittenhouse argued that he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him. He was acquitted in November of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering.

On the last day of his trial, Schroeder dismissed a charge of being a minor in possession of a firearm. He sided with defense attorneys who argued that Wisconsin law prohibits minors from possessing short-barreled rifles and short-barreled shotguns but allows them to possess long guns.

Black had testified that he bought the rifle for Rittenhouse so they could target shoot and hunt on a friend’s property in northern Wisconsin.

The rifle was tagged as evidence in Rittenhouse's trial, but it's unclear what will become of it. Rittenhouse's attorney, Mark Richards, said Rittenhouse wants it to be destroyed. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley didn't respond to a message inquiring about what will be done with it.

