Man who abused 100 bodies in UK mortuaries sentenced to life

Handing down the life sentence, Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb told Fuller he was a vulture "picking your victims from among the dead.”

“The depravity of what you did reveals that your conscience is seared," she said.

“There is so much sorrow in this community because of what you have done," she added. “The offences committed in the mortuaries involved an astonishing breach of trust and invasion of privacy, that was repeated so much that it became habitual. You had no regard for the dignity of the dead.”

Britain’s government is setting up an independent inquiry into how Fuller went undetected, and officials are also looking into compensation for affected families. Hospitals across the country have been asked to urgently review and step up security, including closed-circuit camera coverage.