Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Man upset over Canada's mask mandates threatens wrong Ottawa

Nation & World
56 minutes ago
Authorities say a man who wanted to join the protests in Canada's capital over mask mandates called in a bomb threat but called the wrong Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ohio (AP) — A man who wanted to join the protests in Canada's capital over mask mandates called in a bomb threat so police would waste their time chasing it, authorities said, but he called the wrong Ottawa — a village in Ohio.

The man, a 20-year-old from Akron, Ohio, called the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office twice Monday, said sheriff’s Capt. Brad Brubaker.

The first time he made a bomb threat, and then in a second call he said he had been shot, Brubaker said. That’s when the man found out he was talking with someone in Ohio.

"He wasn't paying attention and just called the first number he found," Brubaker told The Lima News. "He said he was mad about mask mandates."

The sheriff’s office said it would ask the county prosecutor to consider charges against the man.

In Other News
1
Missouri firefighters training on frozen lake rescue teens
2
US inflation jumped 7.5% in the past year, a 40-year high
3
Scientist testifies about drugs found after Floyd killing
4
MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener 'disastrous'
5
France to build 6 nuclear reactors as part of climate goals
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top