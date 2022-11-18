Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview

United officials were not aware any interview had taken place and had to wait until it was broadcast on TalkTV before determining the club’s legal position.

United also said it wants the process to be concluded swiftly.

Ronaldo’s comments have added to an acrimonious few months since Ten Hag took charge at the end of last season.

United's manager already cut the Portugal international him from his squad and forced him to train away from the team when he refused to come on as substitute against Tottenham.

“I think he don’t respect (me) the way I should deserve,” Ronaldo said. “But it is what it is. That is probably why the game against Tottenham, I left. ... This is why I say I don’t have respect for him, because he don’t show respect for me.

“This is why we are in that situation. I have to be honest that things are not going well because of that. Because the empathy don’t exist.”

Ronaldo, who failed to secure a move to a Champions League club in the offseason, paved the way for a potential departure in the January transfer window.

“Maybe it’s good for Manchester and probably is good for me as well to have a new chapter," he said. "Probably. But I don’t know.

“If I will be back, I will be the same Cristiano. But I hope people will be on my side and let me shine like I did at all the clubs and all years.”

