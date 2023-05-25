Man United secures Champions League return with 4-1 rout of Chelsea

Martial doubled United's lead in first-half stoppage time to put the home team in control going into the break.

Fernandes added a third from the penalty spot in the 73rd after being brought down by Wesley Fofana.

It got worse for Fofana and Chelsea when the defender's misplaced pass was seized on and substitute Rashford added a fourth five minutes later.

Another substitute Alejandro Garnacho hit the bar late on as United went in search of another.

Chelsea substitute Joao Felix scored a consolation in the 89th, but it was another miserable night for the Londoners, who have now lost eight of their 10 games under interim manager Frank Lampard.

One concern for United was a first-half injury to Antony, who looked in distress as he left the field on a stretcher.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP