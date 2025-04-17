Man United seals spectacular comeback to beat Lyon 5-4 and advance to Europa League semifinals

United had led 2-0 at halftime, but then conceded twice in six minutes in the second half to send the game to extra time against 10-man Lyon.

The troubled Premier League club looked set to be eliminated when Lyon took a 4-2 lead after 109 minutes, but goals from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Maguire's winner sealed a spectacular comeback.

Tottenham advances

Tottenham also put its domestic problems to one side by sealing a place in the last four.

Dominic Solanke's first-half penalty secured a 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and a 2-1 aggregate victory.

The win keeps alive Spurs' hopes of salvaging a desperate campaign that has left them languishing in 15th place in the Premier League. The deep run in the second-tier competition has provided rare moments of optimism — and triumph would not only deliver a first trophy since 2008, but qualification for next year's Champions League.

Athletic Bilbao also advanced to the semifinals after a 2-0 win over Rangers following a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

Lazio vs. Bodo/Glimt also went to extra time. Lazio won 2-0 on the night and leveled the tie at 2-2 on aggregate.

Spurs needed the assistance of VAR when awarded a penalty for a foul by Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos on James Maddison.

Solanke fired down the middle for the decisive goal in the 43rd minute.

Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams were on target for Bilbao against Rangers at San Mames.

Conference League

Big teams remain in the third-tier UEFA Conference League after Chelsea, Fiorentina and Real Betis all advanced to the semifinals.

Chelsea's 3-0 first leg win against Legia Warsaw meant it would have taken a remarkable turnaround at Stamford Bridge to prevent the two-time Champions League winner from progressing. And despite a 2-1 loss, Chelsea won 4-2 on aggregate.

Fiorentina needed Moise Kean's second half goal to draw 2-2 at home against Celje and a 4-3 aggregate win.

Betis advanced 3-1 on aggregate against Jagiellonia Bialystok after a 1-1 draw.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

