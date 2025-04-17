Man United seals spectacular comeback to beat Lyon 5-4 and advance to Europa League semifinals

Manchester United blew a two-goal lead and then came back from 4-2 down in extra time to secure a place in the Europa League semifinals
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, left, celebrates with team mates after his side's fifth goal during the Europa League quarter final second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Olympique Lyon in Manchester, Britain, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
24 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United blew a two-goal lead and then came back from 4-2 down in extra time to secure a place in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

In a remarkable match at Old Trafford, United won 5-4 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate after Harry Maguire's dramatic winner.

United had led 2-0 at halftime, but then conceded twice in six minutes in the second half to send the game to extra time against 10-man Lyon.

The troubled Premier League club looked set to be eliminated when Lyon took a 4-2 lead after 109 minutes, but goals from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Maguire's winner sealed a spectacular comeback.

Tottenham advances

Tottenham also put its domestic problems to one side by sealing a place in the last four.

Dominic Solanke's first-half penalty secured a 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and a 2-1 aggregate victory.

The win keeps alive Spurs' hopes of salvaging a desperate campaign that has left them languishing in 15th place in the Premier League. The deep run in the second-tier competition has provided rare moments of optimism — and triumph would not only deliver a first trophy since 2008, but qualification for next year's Champions League.

Athletic Bilbao also advanced to the semifinals after a 2-0 win over Rangers following a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

Lazio vs. Bodo/Glimt also went to extra time. Lazio won 2-0 on the night and leveled the tie at 2-2 on aggregate.

Spurs needed the assistance of VAR when awarded a penalty for a foul by Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos on James Maddison.

Solanke fired down the middle for the decisive goal in the 43rd minute.

Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams were on target for Bilbao against Rangers at San Mames.

Conference League

Big teams remain in the third-tier UEFA Conference League after Chelsea, Fiorentina and Real Betis all advanced to the semifinals.

Chelsea's 3-0 first leg win against Legia Warsaw meant it would have taken a remarkable turnaround at Stamford Bridge to prevent the two-time Champions League winner from progressing. And despite a 2-1 loss, Chelsea won 4-2 on aggregate.

Fiorentina needed Moise Kean's second half goal to draw 2-2 at home against Celje and a 4-3 aggregate win.

Betis advanced 3-1 on aggregate against Jagiellonia Bialystok after a 1-1 draw.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Europa League quarter final second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Olympique Lyon in Manchester, Britain, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes reacts after Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette scored during the Europa League quarter final second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Olympique Lyon in Manchester, Britain, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

Tottenham's Dominic Solanke celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur, in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Tottenham's Dominic Solanke scores the opening goal from the penalty spot against Frankfurt's goalkeeper Kaua Santos during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur, in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Olympique Lyon in Manchester, England, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League quarter final second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Olympique Lyon in Manchester, England, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim arrives for the Europa League quarter final second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Olympique Lyon in Manchester, Britain, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, top, and Lyon's Ainsley Maitland-Niles challenge for the ball during the Europa League quarter final second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Olympique Lyon in Manchester, Britain, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

Athletic Bilbao's Oihan Sancet celebrates after scoring the opening goal with a penalty kick during the Europa League quarter final second leg soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Glasgow Rangers in Bilbao, Spain, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)

Credit: AP

Athletic Bilbao's Oihan Sancet, centre, tries to score past Rangers' goalkeeper Liam Kelly during the Europa League quarter final second leg soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Glasgow Rangers in Bilbao, Spain, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)

Credit: AP

Glimt's goalkeeper Nikita Haikin punches the ball during the Europe League quarter final second leg match between Lazio and Bodo Glimt in Rome, Italy, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Lazio's Taty Castellanos scoresduring the Europe League quarter final second leg match between Lazio and Bodo Glimt in Rome, Italy, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Lyon's Nicolas Tagliafico, center, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League quarter final second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Olympique Lyon in Manchester, Britain, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, left, celebrates with team mates after his side's fifth goal during the Europa League quarter final second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Olympique Lyon in Manchester, Britain, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

