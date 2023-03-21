Man United bidders set to make latest takeover offers

Ratcliffe is the billionaire owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS and is bidding for majority ownership after launching a failed attempt to buy Chelsea last year.

United is expected to become the most expensive sports team in history, with the price estimated to reach up to $6 billion.

Last year, Raine handled the sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital for about $3 billion. The Denver Broncos were sold to Walmart heir Rob Walton and his daughter and son-in-law for a record $4.65 billion last year.

United's prospective new owners could also have to spend about $1 billion to redevelop the stadium.

Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe remain the only bidders to publicly declare their interest in the 20-time English league champions. There is still a possibility that the Glazers could opt against a full sale of the club as they explore “strategic alternatives.”

Second bids for United are due to be placed by 9 p.m. Wednesday.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports