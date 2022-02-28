Man saved after clinging to ice chunk in Alaska's Cook Inlet

Snedden was not wearing any type of personal flotation device.

The fishing vessel Mistry was about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) away and responded to an urgent marine broadcast seeking help. The Misty arrived about the same time as Baum, who launched an inflatable pack raft and rowed to Snedden’s location.

Snedden was pulled aboard the Misty, with assistance from the ship’s captain, Shane Balkely, and his clients.

“Without their help it would have been much more challenging to rescue Snedden and get him to EMS as quickly as we did,” Baum said.

Snedden was conscious and breathing, but very hypothermic after being in the cold water between 30 and 40 minutes. The U.S. Coast Guard reported the air temperature was 30 degrees Fahrenheit (-1.11 Celsius), and the water was 38 F (3.33 C).

The Misty maneuvered to within 100 yards (91 meters) of the Anchor Point boat launch area to meet awaiting medics.

Snedden was then transferred to the Misty's 8-foot (2.4-meter) inflatable raft. Using both the smaller pack raft and the Misty’s raft, Baum rowed Snedden back to shore.

Attempts Monday to contact Snedden were not immediately successful.