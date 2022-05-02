Man pleads guilty in crewmember killing on LA-bound ship

“Monegro admitted that he only stopped stabbing the victim when he became too tired to continue," a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The ship’s captain, chief mate and chief engineer arrived and the captain finally convinced Monegro to get off the victim, who died on the ship, the statement said.

It didn’t indicate a motive for the attack or name the victim.

Monegro was arrested a week later when the ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles.