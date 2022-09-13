Man kills Toronto cop, 1 other before being killed by police

Hamilton Police confirmed via Twitter that one person was taken into custody and pronounced deceased in connection with shooting investigations in Mississauga and Milton. Hamilton's police chief said the suspect died in the Hamilton Cemetery.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate at the scene of the death of the suspect. The unit gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police.

Police did not identify the deceased suspect.

Police had said in the emergency alert to the public that they were looking for a stolen Black Jeep Cherokee and the suspect dressed in black with a construction vest.

“Like all Ontarians, I’m horrified by today’s senseless violence, including the killing of a Toronto police officer,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a tweet. “I’m so grateful to law enforcement for bringing this situation to an end. May justice for those killed and injured be swift.”

Peel Regional Police Constable Heather Cannon later said the public safety alert is no longer in effect.

“Today, we are sadly reminded of the danger our officers face on a daily basis as they work to keep us all safe,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement. “In the days ahead, I know Toronto residents will join me in supporting the Hong family and our entire policing community as they come together to mourn.”

