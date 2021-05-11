Man killed 6, self at Colorado party after not being invited

Outside the modest home this week, a small crowd of mourners paid their respects, leaving bouquets of yellow roses and devotional candles on a small table. They hugged each other and left without comment under a dark, gray sky. Someone closed a partially open window in the home from the outside.

Neighbor Gladis Bustos tearfully recalled the home’s owner, whom she identified as Joana, as a warmhearted, hardworking person who always took the time to say hello to her neighbors, ask how they were doing, and brag about her children.

“She was an incredibly pleasant woman, very beautiful, happy all the time,” Bustos said. “She loved to chat. And she was very proud of her family.”

“We’re all in shock,” Bustos added. “How can this happen here? This is all so painful, so devastating, so overwhelming.”

The first fire crews to respond to the shooting were told to stay back because of possible gunfire — then given an all-clear to approach the home an agonizing eight minutes after the initial dispatch, according to a recording of a Colorado Springs dispatch call.

More than eight minutes in, the dispatcher tells first responders at one point that “police on scene are advising that there are four victims and that you are clear to go in.” Minutes later, the dispatcher says: “The sergeant on the scene is saying that medical is cleared to enter for all six patients. ... They’re saying we have six.”

The attack follows a series of mass shootings — defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter — to plague the U.S. this year, including one on March 22 at a crowded supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people, including a police officer.

Before the Colorado Springs shooting, a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University showed there had been at least 11 mass shootings since Jan. 1, compared to just two public mass shootings in 2020.

Colorado Springs saw a 2015 attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic that killed three people, including a police officer, and injured eight others. In 2007, a man killed two people and wounded three at Colorado Springs’ New Life Church before taking his own life. Earlier the same day, he’d killed two people and injured two at a Youth With a Mission Center in the Denver suburb of Arvada.

After the Boulder shooting, Colorado lawmakers introduced a bill to create a state “Office of Gun Violence Prevention” to educate residents about gun safety and collect data on Colorado gun violence. Other bills advancing through the Democrat-led Legislature would tighten background checks, allow municipalities greater freedom to adopt their own gun control laws that are stricter than state law, and require a person facing a protection order related to alleged domestic violence to report what firearms they possess.

___

Associated Press writers James Anderson and Colleen Slevin in Denver contributed to this report.

Mourners organize a memorial, Monday, May 10, 2021, outside a mobile home in Colorado Springs, Colo., where a shooting at a party took place a day earlier that killed six people before the gunman took his own life. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett

Family members mourn at the scene where their loved ones were killed early Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett

A memorial is seen on Monday, May 10, 2021, outside a mobile home in Colorado Springs, Colo., where a shooting at a party took place that killed six people before the gunman took his own life stunned a state weary of gun violence just weeks after another Colorado mass shooting killed 10 people. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert

Mourners organize a memorial on Monday, May 10, 2021, outside a mobile home in Colorado Springs, Colo., where a shooting at a party Sunday took place. A shooting at a birthday party inside a trailer park home that killed six people before the gunman took his own life stunned a state weary of gun violence just weeks after another Colorado mass shooting killed 10 people. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert

Family members mourn at the scene where their loved ones were killed early Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett