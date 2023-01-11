BreakingNews
2 women in hospital after being tied up, beaten in Clark County basement
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Man in New Year's Eve machete attack faces federal charges

Nation & World
By LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve is now facing federal terrorism charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve is now facing federal terrorism charges, federal authorities announced late Tuesday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a release that Trevor Thomas Bickford was now charged with federal crimes in connection with his self-declared efforts to wage jihad by killing U.S. government officials and his knife attack on three police officers in Times Square.

Bickford was already charged with attempting to murder police officers, assault and attempted assault in state court in Manhattan. If convicted, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

State prosecutors have said Bickford shouted "Allahu akbar" at about 10 p.m. before striking one officer in the head and attempting to grab another officer's gun. He was shot by police during the confrontation and was held without bail after he was arraigned by video from a Manhattan hospital.

The Legal Aid Society, a public defender organization representing Bickford, has urged the public “to refrain from drawing hasty conclusions and to respect the privacy of our client’s family.”

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams called the New Year's Eve assault on the police officers a “senseless attack."

Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, began studying radical Islamic ideology last summer, authorities said.

They said he decided in November to wage jihad against U.S. officials and officials of other governments he thought to be anti-Muslim.

He was charged with four counts of attempted murder of officers and employees of the U.S. government and people assisting them. Each charge carries a potential penalty of 20 years in prison.

In Other News
1
Damar Hamlin's toy drive: What's the plan for the $8.6M?
2
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
3
Soaring egg prices put pressure on consumers and businesses
4
Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82
5
Golden Globes red carpet underway, after year off the air
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top