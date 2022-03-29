Man in Gov. Whitmer plot trial talked about hanging leaders

The FBI said that message was “liked” on Facebook by Adam Fox, who with Croft is described as a leader of the scheme to get Whitmer. Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are also charged with the kidnapping conspiracy.

Defense lawyers deny there was an actual plan to snatch Whitmer, claiming the men were induced by agents and informants and exchanged wild talk while smoking marijuana.

Attorney Joshua Blanchard has accused the FBI of targeting Croft because agents didn't like his strident views. He referred to a meme posted by Croft of ammunition with the message, “Oh, look, 30 votes that count.”

“A little tongue in cheek? A little bit funny?” Blanchard asked FBI agent Thomas Szymanski.

“I didn't laugh when I saw this meme,” the agent replied.

Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely talks publicly about the kidnapping plot, though she referred to “surprises” during her term that seem like “something out of fiction” when she filed for reelection on March 17.

She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case. Whitmer has said Trump was complicit in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

